When a resident of 230th Street east of Fergus Falls witnessed a white Silverado on a neighbor’s property Friday and approached it, he saw the vehicle speed away. The owner of the property then asked the resident to notify the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy discovered the parties in the white Silverado were realtors who were in the area preparing to list an adjacent property. The realtor noticed the approaching neighbor and left the area because he did not want to disclose information of a pending listing.

 

