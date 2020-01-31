A resident of the 200 block of North Whitford Street informed a Fergus Falls police officer Thursday he had been scammed out of $600.
The complainant had been instructed to send money in order to collect a prize he had won.
The Federal Trade Commission reported Jan. 23 that it received 3.2 million reports of scamming in 2019. The FTC reported that in 2019 imposter scams were the No. 1 fraud reported. During the year more than $667 million was lost to imposters allegedly representing the government, a well-known business, a romantic interest or a family member with an emergency.
