A call came into the Fergus Falls Police Department Sunday after a woman wanted to know who owned a firearm.
The complainant stated that her ex had left the residence six months prior and was attempting to get the firearm back. She was wondering if the firearm was now legally hers. Law enforcement told the woman that it was a civil issue and the ownership of the weapon can be determined in court.
