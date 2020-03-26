A county resident complained Monday about someone “horsing” around with his electric fence.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said someone has been opening the gate on his electric fence during the weekend for the last three weeks. The horses had not left their pasture but the owner said they will be once the grass greens up.

A deputy spoke with the complainant about his options for securing the fencing determining the identity of the culprit.

