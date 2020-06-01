A complainant alerted the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday that a masked man was taking pictures of vehicles in the Walmart parking lot.

The complainant told the police he took photos of the man while he was taking pictures of cars and license plates. 

The caller said the person taking photos was wearing a full face mask. He was described as short. A check by the police found that his Pennsylvania license plate number was not on file.

The information was passed along to Walmart.

