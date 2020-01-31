Suspicions were aroused at 12:45 a.m. Thursday when a man wearing a ski mask and a dark-colored coat was found inside a garage on the 800 block of North Union. 

The intruder told the complainant he was both intoxicated and cold. When asked to leave he complied. The police were notified too late to make contact with the masked man, who was last seen walking down Union Avenue.

