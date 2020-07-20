A complainant visited the law enforcement center Friday with questions regarding a camper, a pickup and a UTV.
The man said his wife, who had filed for divorce that day, has the property and did not intend to return it. He was advised that the property was acquired during marriage and is considered community property. He was advised to contact an attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.