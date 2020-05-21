A resident of Cleveland Avenue made a missing person report to the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday. 

The woman’s husband had been reported entering Illinois at 3 p.m. He had never shown up for work and the caller was unable to contact him. The husband was driving a 2020 F150 with dealership plates from Luther Family Ford of Fargo.

A police check found the caller’s husband was actually jailed in another county.

