A resident of Cleveland Avenue made a missing person report to the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday.
The woman’s husband had been reported entering Illinois at 3 p.m. He had never shown up for work and the caller was unable to contact him. The husband was driving a 2020 F150 with dealership plates from Luther Family Ford of Fargo.
A police check found the caller’s husband was actually jailed in another county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.