A pursuit that started in Wilkin County ended in Otter Tail County on Monday.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit from Wilkin County after the vehicle fled at low to moderate speeds until a tire deflation device could be utilized. The sheriff’s office arrested Autumn Christina Leos-Thomas, 35, for fleeing in a motor vehicle, expired registration, and no Minnesota driver's license. Leos-Thomas is currently being held at the Otter Tail County Jail.
