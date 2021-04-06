The Fergus Falls police arrested Whitney Williams for violating a no-contact order Saturday. Other charges included obstruction and fourth-degree assault on a police officer.
During the arrest, Williams physically resisted and kicked officers. She is being held in the Otter Tail County Jail.
