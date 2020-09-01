Seventh District Court Judge Barbara Hanson ordered the sentencing of Alonzo Lonnie Williams Jr. delayed until Sept. 14 on Monday after a remote video session with the defendant.
Results of the 1:30 p.m. hearing were held on the record. The Perham man was facing charges of kidnapping, simple robbery, both felonies and fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, after a Nov. 28, 2019 incident at the Super 8 Motel in Fergus Falls.
According to court records, a Fergus Falls police officer was dispatched to 2434 College Way at approximately 11:57 p.m. Williams was a guest at the motel.
A Super 8 desk clerk told the officer he was on duty when a tall black male wearing dredlocks entered the lobby and jumped up on the counter. At that point, Williams had demanded to know from the male clerk if he had been having sex with Williams’ girlfriend. The clerk then alleged Williams had entered the office and struck him in the head while repeating his inquiry in a loud manner.The desk clerk replied that he did not know Williams and did not know what was going on.
The clerk then told the officer Williams had dragged him out of the office area and down the hallway to his room where he started yelling at a female in the room. When the female assured Williams that she did not know the clerk he warned her that she better not be lying to him because he had already struck the clerk.
A video playback confirmed that Williams had talked to the clerk before entering the employee-only area, had thrown the clerk down and had punched him with a closed fist before dragging him out of the office.
The video also supported the claim that Williams had taken a black cellphone belonging to the clerk. The video showed Williams leaving the motel with the cellphone in his left hand. The clerk said the phone belonged to him and identified it as a Samsung Galaxy valued at approximately $150.
Officers located Williams and matched him to the incident at the motel through the video, his cellphone number and his Social Security number.
