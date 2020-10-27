The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call on Thursday, Oct. 22 from a concerned North Burlington Avenue woman after she learned that her neighbor nearly sent $2,000 to someone.
The neighbor recently won a large sum of money, but was advised that this was a scam and not to send money. No money was lost.
