Strong winds knocked down a tree late Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of 710 State Highway 29 northeast of Deer Creek.
The tree knocked down a power line which in turn, started a grass fire in a wooded area.
The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call reported there was no structure nearby and no serious damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.