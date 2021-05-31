A patient at a local medical office contacted Fergus Falls police on Wednesday, May 26 after discovering that their vehicle had been covered in grass clippings and they had a broken window.
An officer responding to the scene learned that the driver's side door window was struck by a rock from a lawn mowing crew. Police state that the medical facility agreed to pay for the damages.
