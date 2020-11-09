Damage in excess of $1,000 was done to the Tonseth Lutheran Church on County Highway 3.
The act of vandalism was believed to have taken place sometime before Nov. 1. The complainant said the window, screen and interior stained glass window on the west side of the building had been broken by an unknown object.
No rock or projectile was found inside the building.
