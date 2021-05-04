The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a vandalism incident at “the rock” on Sunday at approximately 1:10 p.m. The complainant reported that windows were broken out of their vehicle on Saturday near the power plant. When police responded to the scene, it was determined that someone had put a crack in their windshield, and broke the driver’s-side small rear window. Police say the complainant told them he would be contacting his insurance company, and would determine from there what his next steps would be.

Load comments