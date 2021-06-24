Two reports of windows being stolen from construction sites came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
The first was at 4 p.m. from a construction site on Eagles Trail. The complainant who was having a house built at the property had 12 windows delivered on June 16. Two days later the complainant received a call from their construction company that they were missing two windows.
The second incident, reported to dispatch at 4:22 p.m., did not indicate how many windows had been stolen from that building site, but extra patrol was requested in the area.
Both incidents are being investigated.
