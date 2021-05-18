A customer who was shopping at a large discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 on Friday reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department that they witnessed an accident in the parking lot.
The witness saw a vehicle back into another. Police say that contact would be made with the registered owners of the vehicles involved.
