The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office sent two deputies to a bar in Bluffton Friday after a complainant said a bartender had allegedly assaulted her.

Deputies found the complainant and a companion had entered the bar despite being trespassed from it earlier. They were asked to leave but refused so the bartender escorted them outside. A physical altercation took place. 

The complainant told the deputies she did not want to pursue charges.

