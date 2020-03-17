The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office sent two deputies to a bar in Bluffton Friday after a complainant said a bartender had allegedly assaulted her.
Deputies found the complainant and a companion had entered the bar despite being trespassed from it earlier. They were asked to leave but refused so the bartender escorted them outside. A physical altercation took place.
The complainant told the deputies she did not want to pursue charges.
