A late night traffic stop of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado turned into a 6-mile chase Saturday, Sept. 5, by an Otter Tail County deputy.
At 11:53 p.m. the deputy stopped the driver of the Silverado near the intersection of State Highway 78 and County Highway 14, approximately 6 miles south of Perham.
When the deputy observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle the driver of the Silverado, identified as Darcey Schwartz, was instructed to step out of the vehicle. Instead, Schwartz fled the scene.
During the subsequent chase, speeds of up to 85 mph were reached on a gravel road. Schwartz was arrested when she stopped her vehicle at a rural Perham address.
Schwartz was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail. She is being charged with fleeing by motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of motor vehicle insurance.
