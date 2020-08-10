The Otter Tail County K-9 unit checked the backpack of a woman who had been walking around Elizabeth Thursday holding a guitar.
After the K-9 alerted on a bag an examination of the contents revealed drug paraphernalia.
Yvonne Ruth Halderson was arrested for fifth-degree possession. She was also charged with obstructing the legal process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.