At 10:52 p.m. Friday Fergus Falls police officers answered a call in which a female, Briana Lynn Motz, was arrested for assaulting another person. She was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail and held on domestic assault and disorderly conduct charges.
Woman arrested for assault in Fergus Falls
- Brian Hansel
-
- Updated
- 0
Brian Hansel
Reporter
