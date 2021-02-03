A woman called the Fergus Falls Police Department for assistance Monday to deal with threats made by a man she met online.

The woman alleged the man was posting her address on various websites and inviting others to show up at her home.

An officer interviewed the woman who said the man was attempting to extort money from her. She said he was requesting bitcoin payment.

The complainant deleted social media accounts but was receiving unwanted phone calls. She was advised to block the numbers and not respond. She was also advised to contact law enforcement in case any unknown parties arrived at her home.

