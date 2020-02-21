The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a county resident Thursday requesting a welfare check on his wife who was on a cruise near Florida.
According to the caller, his wife had sent a text message asking for help because some man on the cruise had assaulted her and was threatening her life. The complainant had called the Cocoa Beach, Florida Police Department and they had referred him to Otter Tail County.
Two deputies located the woman’s phone at a point approximately 590 miles southeast of Miami.
A deputy sent several text and voice messages to the woman’s phone and she returned a voice message stating that she was fine. The complainant later told the sheriff’s office that the man threatening his wife had been arrested.
