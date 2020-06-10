A caller contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday after she was attacked and left bleeding by two dogs on the 1500 block of Mount Faith Avenue.
The woman the dogs bit refused an ambulance but was given a ride to Lake Region Healthcare by a Fergus Falls policeman.
