A complaint was logged Tuesday by the Fergus Falls Police Department about a possible break-in.
The caller said she had not been in her apartment on North Whitford Street since Saturday but believed someone else had.
The officer who answered the call was told by the complainant that her DVD player was plugged in, a box of food had been moved and doors had been closed that had previously been open.
There was nothing missing or damaged.
The complainant told the officer she planned to install a camera in the apartment.
