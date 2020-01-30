A caller reported Wednesday a female in a dark-colored Ford SUV had been parked near their job site for 2-3 days.
According to the caller, the woman was an ex of one of the employees. It was also alleged that she had been calling in false accusations of lewd acts at the job site.
The deputy who investigated was told the employee had told his foreman the woman was stalking him. Upon further investigation, the deputy found they were sharing a room and she was driving his car.
