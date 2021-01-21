When a resident of 240th Avenue returned home after dark Sunday and found the lights inside turned off she called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office asking for help. She said the lights had been on when she left the home.

One deputy spoke with the complainant and learned that no one should be in the house. She gave deputies permission to enter the house and supplied a garage door opener in order for them to gain access. Five law enforcement officers checked the premises but did not notice footprints or damage.

