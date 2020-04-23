A concerned individual went to the trouble of calling the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday to report a large bonfire near the Otter Tail River Road.

The deputy answering the call found a woman burning a large lot of overgrown brush and grass. She has a 2019 permit and said she was going to keep burning until the fire reached the river.

The deputy requested that the Ottertail Fire Department extinguish the fire because no burning permits are presently being issued.

