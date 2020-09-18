The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a woman into custody on a warrant Tuesday but found her to be impaired by a chemical substance.
A party who had been in the company of the woman the evening before said she had taken a fist full of Klonopin, a medication used to control and prevent seizures.
After being medically cleared by Pelican Rapids Ambulance personnel the woman was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.