The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a woman into custody on a warrant Tuesday but found her to be impaired by a chemical substance. 

A party who had been in the company of the woman the evening before said she had taken a fist full of Klonopin, a medication used to control and prevent seizures.

After being medically cleared by Pelican Rapids Ambulance personnel the woman was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail.

