The Fergus Falls Police Department received a harassment complaint Wednesday from a female resident of Peck Street.
A pickup had been hanging around in the area and following the complainant. The driver of the pickup, a young male, would allegedly rev the engine in front of the complainant’s home and then take off.
The complainant was advised to call the police when she heard the engine revving.
