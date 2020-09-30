The Fergus Falls Police Department fielded a complaint from a woman who said a man living across the street kept looking into her windows.
An officer spoke with the man who was standing on the side of the road waiting for his wife who was inside the Aspen Green Apartments.
The officer spoke with the complainant and advised her what the man was doing was not illegal. The officer suggested she should close her blinds if she was annoyed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.