A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday after a woman cut a lock on a gate to retrieve her car.
According to the report, the woman parked her car at the location and shared a ride with a co-worker. Upon return, the gate to the yard was locked and she cut the lock to get the car.
Law enforcement spoke with the complainant about contacting law enforcement before damaging property or trespassing. The woman understood. Although not being happy with the lock being cut, the owner of the gate did not want to press charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.