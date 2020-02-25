A call came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday after a woman cut a lock on a gate to retrieve her car.

According to the report, the woman parked her car at the location and shared a ride with a co-worker. Upon return, the gate to the yard was locked and she cut the lock to get the car.

Law enforcement spoke with the complainant about contacting law enforcement before damaging property or trespassing. The woman understood. Although not being happy with the lock being cut, the owner of the gate did not want to press charges.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments