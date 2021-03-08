An Otter Tail County deputy responded to a complainant of a woman who allegedly made several calls threatening to rape and kill the caller’s family.
The complainant provided the deputy with the woman’s phone number. The deputy called the number and spoke with a woman who stated she had misdialed. She denied making any comments to the complainant.
Both parties were advised to block the other’s phone number.
