A bizarre accident took place late Saturday near Brandon according to the Minnesota State Patrol when a wheel rolled through the median on I-94 and struck a 2005 Honda Pilot, injuring the 19-year-old driver.
Receiving nonlife-threatening injuries was Anna Rebecca Thompson of Rochester. Her passenger was Erin Marie Burggraff, 42, of Rochester. Burggraff was not injured.
Losing the wheel off his 1998 trailer was Nathe Thomas Joseph, a 73-year-old from Sauk Centre.
All three were wearing seat belts.
