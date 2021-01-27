A complainant reported Tuesday that a woman who had been asked to leave a wrestling match at the Underwood school because she was not masked was causing a scene.
An Otter Tail County deputy told the woman that the mask order was a state mandate. The woman agreed to leave the school building. She was told to deal with the school administration if she had any further issues.
Less than an hour later the Underwood superintendent informed deputies that a man had to leave the school after refusing several requests to wear a mask. The man was escorted out of the building and warned for criminal trespass.
