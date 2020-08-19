A woman who walked into an Otter Tail County residence prompted a call to the sheriff’s office at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday.
After entering the complainant’s home the woman left but then returned. The female was described as having dirty blonde hair in a ponytail and wearing a black sweatshirt and flip-flops.
A deputy located the female by a tree east of the caller’s home. She was impaired and admitted to having used drugs two weeks before. The female was transported to the Lake Region emergency room for evaluation.
