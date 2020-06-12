A resident living 3 ½ miles south of Wrightstown on County Highway 48 discovered a duffle bag on her front porch Thursday morning with a live cat inside.
After letting the cat out of the bag, the woman called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. She was advised to either contact a local veterinarian to see if they take small animals or the Humane Society.
