A resident living 3 ½ miles south of Wrightstown on County Highway 48 discovered a duffle bag on her front porch Thursday morning with a live cat inside. 

After letting the cat out of the bag, the woman called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. She was advised to either contact a local veterinarian to see if they take small animals or the Humane Society.

