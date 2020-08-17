A problem on the 32000 block of Birchwood Shore Drive was resolved Friday involving a locked garage door.
The incident began when a female called the complainant to ask him to assist her in unlocking her house as she was locked in her garage. The female had allegedly purchased the locking hardware from his company in Ottertail. The complainant was uncomfortable with the request because he did not know her.
An Otter Tail County deputy answered the call and after several attempts to unlock the door, with the permission of the homeowner, the door was forced open.
