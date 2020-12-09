A one-vehicle accident Tuesday on County Highway 5 sent a woman to Lake Region Healthcare with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office believed the driver may have experienced a medical issue when she failed to negotiate a curve on the southeast side of West Battle Lake, left the roadway, hit a stop sign, went airborne over 227th Street and struck a tree.
The woman was transported to Fergus Falls by a family member.
