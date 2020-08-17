When a woman having an argument with her husband jumped onto the back bumper of his pickup truck as he was leaving Sunday she lost her balance and fell off, hitting her head on some concrete.
The injured woman was transported to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena according to the Otter Tail County deputy answering the call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.