Snow and ice contributed to a one-vehicle accident Saturday on U.S. Highway 10 in Pine Lake Township approximately 5 ½ miles southeast of Perham.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Eugene Morrison was behind the wheel of a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a driveway approach.
The 68-year-old Waubun man wore a seat belt and was not injured. He was accompanied by 65-year-old Shirley Jean Morrison, of Waubun, who was not belted and was transported to Perham Health with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Also on the scene were the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Perham Health Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.