Snow and ice contributed to a one-vehicle accident Saturday on U.S. Highway 10 in Pine Lake Township approximately 5 ½ miles southeast of Perham.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Eugene Morrison was behind the wheel of a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a driveway approach.

The 68-year-old Waubun man wore a seat belt and was not injured. He was accompanied by 65-year-old Shirley Jean Morrison, of Waubun, who was not belted and was transported to Perham Health with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Also on the scene were the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Perham Health Ambulance.

