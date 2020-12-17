A car accident in Deer Creek Wednesday resulted in a head injury according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The injured female was reported to be a passenger in a car that was pursuing a runaway dog. The injury occurred when the car collided with a fire hydrant.
