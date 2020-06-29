A 33-year-old woman suffered a serious leg injury Saturday when she attempted to jump from a bridge into the water and landed on an uneven embankment.
An Otter Tail Power padlock had to be cut to allow access to the female’s location according to an Otter Tail County deputy.
