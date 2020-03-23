The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted Thursday about 1 a.m. after a female patient left Sanford Health against advice with a IV intact. A nurse expressed concern that the IV is out.
The local police checked multiple addresses for the missing woman and made multiple phone calls but they were unable to locate her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.