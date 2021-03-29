A caller informed the Fergus Falls police that she had encountered the owner of a white and blue RV at Fleet Farm on Wednesday holding up a sign that he needed gas.

The caller said she helped him by taking his gas can, going to a station and filling it up. She then returned the can to him and left.

She passed the man’s location again a while later and found that he was still there. She told the police she believed someone should check on him.

An officer spoke with the man who was standing outside the RV. He told the officer he did not need any assistance.

Load comments