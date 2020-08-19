A Fergus Falls police officer talked to a man Monday who had been observed making frequent trips moving past a woman’s house on Peck Street.
The man told the officer he had been driving slowly in the area in case a child ran into the street. The officer told the man about the complaint against him and he offered to take an alternate route home.
