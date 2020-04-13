After spotting three pickups near a gun range Saturday, a female caller pointed out that an executive order stated that gun ranges had to be closed during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

An Otter Tail County deputy drove past the gun range and found only one pickup there. When the deputy returned to the range the pickup was gone.

The deputy spoke with a man by phone. The man was not in agreement with the closure order and said the president had declared gun shops and ranges to be “essential.”

