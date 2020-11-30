The Fergus Falls Police Department logged a request for a welfare check Wednesday of a woman who had recently made several trips to the hospital. The caller stated the check was for overall general health concerns and the fact the woman had checked herself out of the hospital.
An officer spoke with the woman and her husband. There was no indication of impairment or any other concerns. The woman had just returned from a dialysis appointment and had received a good medical report.
The woman expressed concern about the repeated checks being made by her family and felt they were unnecessary.
