An Otter Tail County deputy issued a citation to a woman at 3:20 a.m. Monday after two complaints were made about her walking on the shoulder of Interstate 94 in dark clothing.

The woman refused all help from law enforcement or options provided. The woman was non-local and had nowhere to go. She was offered transportation in a county squad car but declined.

After receiving the second complaint the woman was advised she would have to be placed under arrest if there were any more complaints.

Load comments